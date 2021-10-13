Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Cap of $3,476.09

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.09 and $14.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,241.72 or 0.99971089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00493630 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

