BitDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $410.61 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $410.61 million and $14.82 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00063767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00117650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.13 or 0.99629143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.40 or 0.06247047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

