BitSend Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $90,575.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,816,131 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

