BitTorrent Hits One Day Volume of $283.16 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $283.16 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00068418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012690 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005667 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

