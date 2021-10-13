BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.62. BlackBerry shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 135,427 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 124.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

