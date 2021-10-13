BlackRock Inc. Acquires 117,948 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $139,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

