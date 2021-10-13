BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.83% of AdvanSix worth $141,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.