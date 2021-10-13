BlackRock Inc. Has $137.56 Million Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of LendingClub worth $137,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 59.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,485,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 174,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LC stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $672,311 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

