BlackRock Inc. Has $142.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eventbrite worth $142,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

