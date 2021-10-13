BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,396,198 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,575,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,396,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $135,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

NYSE:CLR opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

