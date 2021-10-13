BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 779.5% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 779.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
MUJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 49,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,858. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
