BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 779.5% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 779.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MUJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 49,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,858. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.