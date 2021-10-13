BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

