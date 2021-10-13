BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

