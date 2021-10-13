Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 412 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKE opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

