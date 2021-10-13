Blair William & Co. IL Invests $55,000 in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

MNMD stock opened at 2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.62. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.72 and a 52 week high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

