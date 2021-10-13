Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NYSE:BLND opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

