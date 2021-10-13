Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,790 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.95. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

