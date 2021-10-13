Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 360.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,851 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ProPetro by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

