Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.