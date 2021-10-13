Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $5,357,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.