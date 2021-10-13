Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covetrus by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 98,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

