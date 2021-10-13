Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,437 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,437 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

