Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

