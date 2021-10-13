BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $480.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

