BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $49,000 Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,710,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $511.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.