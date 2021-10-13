BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of TCRR opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

