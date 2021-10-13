BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $58,000 Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 12.0% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $423.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

