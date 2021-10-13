BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 797 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

