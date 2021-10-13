BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 74 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 253.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $331.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $243.99 and a 52 week high of $416.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.73 and a 200 day moving average of $324.45.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

