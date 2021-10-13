BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.