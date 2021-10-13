BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

