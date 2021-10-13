Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dylan C. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

