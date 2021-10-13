BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 388 at Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.68) on Tuesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.29. The stock has a market cap of £71.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

