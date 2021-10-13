BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Buys 105 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14).

BP traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360.30 ($4.71). The company had a trading volume of 35,996,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market cap of £72.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

