BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Buys 105 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63).
Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48).
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14).
BP traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360.30 ($4.71). The company had a trading volume of 35,996,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market cap of £72.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on BP. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
