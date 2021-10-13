Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,283 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,283 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE RLGY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

