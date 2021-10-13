Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 52,171 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

