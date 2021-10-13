Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sanmina by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.