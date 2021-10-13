Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB stock opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $142.21 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

