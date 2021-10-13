Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCMD stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.69 million, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

