Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,639 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Navient worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

