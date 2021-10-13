Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,211 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

