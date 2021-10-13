Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,351 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,084,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

