Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,238 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lear worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $33,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.77. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.