Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

