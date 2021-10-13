Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dillard’s worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dillard’s by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s stock opened at $201.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $217.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.