Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,135 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

