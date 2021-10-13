Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IEX stock opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.