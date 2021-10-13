Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 25,516 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

