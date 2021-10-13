Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.