Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,945 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

